It’s been a little over three years since Zeds Dead last dropped a Catching Z’s mix. But, well, times right now are strange so a lot of producers are pulling a lot of material out of their caches while they aren’t touring.





In case you’re not familiar, Catching Z’s is the name of the Canadian duo’s chill, downtempo mixtape series. There’s still some bass elements in here, but for the most part, you’re going to get a lot of ambient and atmospheric effects to encourage you to let your mind wander.

The tracklist for volume 3 will be revealed at 100k plays, so get crackin’! Listen below.

Photo via Jas Davis