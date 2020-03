Two of the filthiest dubstep producers in the game, SVDDEN DEATH and Snails, just teamed up for their first official collaboration, “DEATHMATCH.”





Loaded with textured beats, sub-wrecking bass, and an addictive drop, “DEATHMATCH” is a record that exudes a hybrid of both SVDDEN DEATH’s and Snails’ mischievous production. Having originated on a tour bus and five different versions later, “DEATHMATCH” is finally ready to break necks!

