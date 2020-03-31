At the end of 2018, Netsky announced his Palmtrees & Powerlines project, showcasing the two sides to his production: the pop and the heavier stuff. Eventually, it seems, that project was somewhat pushed to the side in favor of the Abbot Kinney EP which came out toward the end of the year. And though he continued to release new singles in 2019, with Bazzi & Lil Wayne and Aloe Blacc, last year was a slow year for the producer.





That changes in 2020. Netsky has announced his return to Hospital Records with a new album and new drum & bass. He released his third studio album album, III, in 2016 with Sony Music after originally signing with Hospital in 2010 for “Moving With You.”

We don’t want to put words in his mouth, but maybe he’s gotten his fill of the poppier material and is ready to return to his roots.

The first single from the album comes out this Friday!

Photo via Rukes.com