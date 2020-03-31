Coachella has been a Southern California pillar since its first event in 1999, and now, 20 long years later, it’s still something we look forward to every year. Though this April will be the first time since 2000 that the festival will not be held in the spring (it wasn’t held in 2000 at all, to be fair), thankfully we still have October to look forward to.





In lieu of the festival that would have been in a couple of weeks, you can watch a new Coachella documentary ’20 Years in the Desert’ made in partnership with YouTube, out tomorrow.

According to the video description, fans will be able to see a never-before-seen side of the festival, with lots of behind-the-scenes footage and exclusives, with performance footage from the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

Watch the trailer below and tune in April 10th at 12:00pm PST, the exact time the doors of the festival would have otherwise opened, to watch the full thing!

Photo courtesy of Coachella