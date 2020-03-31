Most of 2020 has been a drag, but Love Regenerator is most definitely not.





The newly formed project by Calvin Harris takes it back to his house roots, feeding off nostalgic, feel good energy and lively, dance-focused music. Add Eli Brown in the mix and he brings Love Regenerator to the next level.

Coming this Friday, a new Love Regenerator EP with none other than Eli Brown. The Moving EP features title track “Moving” and “Don’t You Want Me,” available to preview and pre-order on Beatport now. These consistent releases have been well received by dance music fans everywhere and we expect this collaboration to be no exception.

Harris, real name Adam Wiles, previously dished on the new project: “I am now solely in the business, and have been for the last four years, of making music to make me feel good in the hope that it makes other people feel as good, or even just a little bit as good and improves their day.”

Get a feel for the Moving EP right here and check back Friday to listen in full!

Love Regenerator x Eli Brown

Coming this Friday a new Love Regenerator EP with @Elibrownbeats

The preorder is now live on Beatport!https://t.co/WB2GfmSnbf pic.twitter.com/TAL7YtQMkB — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 30, 2020

Photo: Mike Davies