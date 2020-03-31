San Holo is telling fans and everyone to stay vibrant during these trying times. He’s going to be releasing new music every week to help keep people’s spirits up in a new “ever expanding music collection” called Stay Vibrant.





this is why im releasing music every week in this weird time! ily https://t.co/y0GR7ZQftT — San Holo (70%) (@sanholobeats) March 29, 2020

The first single came out last Friday, “(if only i could) hold you.” The sounds in “hold you” are far more muted than what you’d typically hear produced for festival stages. In fact, the whole song has a somewhat somber atmosphere about it. It’s sad, but in a sort of way that leaves room for hope in the end.

Listen below and stay tuned for more San Holo in the coming weeks!

Photo via Rukes.com