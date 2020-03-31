Home

San Holo is telling fans and everyone to stay vibrant during these trying times. He’s going to be releasing new music every week to help keep people’s spirits up in a new “ever expanding music collection” called Stay Vibrant.


The first single came out last Friday, “(if only i could) hold you.” The sounds in “hold you” are far more muted than what you’d typically hear produced for festival stages. In fact, the whole song has a somewhat somber atmosphere about it. It’s sad, but in a sort of way that leaves room for hope in the end.

Listen below and stay tuned for more San Holo in the coming weeks!

 

Photo via Rukes.com