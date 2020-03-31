We’re only three days (!!) away from JOYRYDE’s long-awaited debut album, BRAVE. Fans have been waiting nearly two years for this release, especially after it was unfortunately delayed following its original release date in November 2018.





Thankfully, the wait isn’t much longer now, but JOYRYDE isn’t letting up even this close to release. He guested on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio last Friday for a new hour-long mix with some unreleased content, favorites, and more. Catch him dropping the Skrillex edit of Dimension’s “UK” and that jaw-dropping Axel Boy bootleg of “Monophobia” in the mix below.

Tracklist (via 1001tracklists)

Idris Elba ft. Kah-Lo – Ballie (Destructo Remix) [7WALLACE]

Marten Hørger – Anøther Dimensiøn [WORLDWIDE]

JOYRYDE – Kickin Off [FREE]

Psycho Boys Club & BeauDamian – Follow Me

Tchami ft. Daecolm – Proud [CONFESSION]

JOYRYDE – Brooklyn

EPROM – Hope [DEADBEATS]

EPROM – Hope (Hellbound Remix) [DEADBEATS]

X&G – Get Em

Malaa – OCB [CONFESSION]

Double 99 – Rip Groove (Wonder K Remix) [SATELLITE]

Avelino ft. Stormzy – Energy (JOYRYDE Remix) [MORE MUSIC (THIS IS MUSIC)]

Lethal Bizzle ft. More Fire Crew – Oi [STAY DENCH]

TC4 – Original Don [CRUCAST]

JOYRYDE – HOAM [FREE]

Kanye West & Big Sean & Pusha T & 2 Chainz vs. Bart B More & JOYRYDE vs. FISHER – Mercy vs. Throwback vs. Losing It (JOYRYDE Mashup)

JOYRYDE – Selecta 19 [HARD RECS (INSOMNIAC)]

Redlight – Get Wavey (JOYRYDE Remix) [LOBSTER BOY]

JOYRYDE & Skrillex – Agen Wida (2Late & Shotgun Knights Flip)

Duckworthsound & Shiso – Get The Strap

Link & Carnage – Off The Hook

InsideInfo ft. Rhymestar – Airwaves [INSIDEINFO]

Bou ft. Spyda – Magic Carpet

Missy Elliott – Get UR Freak On (Kmoe Remix) [ELEKTRA]

DJ Hazard & D*Minds – Mr. Happy [PLAYAZ]

Fixate – What Goes Around [EXIT]

Dimension – UK (Skrillex Edit) [MTA]

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See (Nitepunk Remix) [ELEKTRA]

Distinkt – Shegs (VIP) [SYSTEMATIC SAUCE]

JOYRYDE – Speed Trap [UNWANTED]

Skrillex & Rick Ross – Purple Lamborghini (Tom Budin Remix) [FREE/ATLANTIC]

JOYRYDE – MADDEN [HARD RECS (INSOMNIAC)]

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire – Monophobia (Axel Boy Bootleg)

JOYRYDE – I’m Gone [HARD RECS (INSOMNIAC)]

Photo via Rukes.com