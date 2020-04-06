Following up an interview two weeks ago, Belgian Minister of Domestic Affairs Pieter De Crem has reiterated that big summer festivals such as Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter should expect cancellation orders from the government.





“The mayors are expecting a decision from the National Security Council to clarify the situation. The decision should be formalised by the Council as soon as possible. So, unfortunately, they should expect a cancellation,” said De Crem on Walloon radio.

Other festivals in July, like Firefly in Delaware, have already cancelled in anticipation of further quarantine orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if quarantine is lifted by showtime, it’s unlikely many festivals in the summer that haven’t already dropped a lineup or put tickets on sale would be able to create the momentum necessary to break even.

No official decision has yet been handed down regarding Tomorrowland in Belgium, but all signs point toward it being unfortunately cancelled, or perhaps postponed.

A representative for the festival gave We Rave You the following statement:

“Sometimes something happens in the world and you get an uppercut that has far-reaching consequences. One major event after another is canceled worldwide. There is a lot of uncertainty because nobody really knows what the world will look like in a few months. We all realize that the festival summer is hanging on a thread and a little miracle will be needed to reverse this scenario. Tomorrowland is in close consultation with the local government and we are awaiting the instructions from the national government that we will follow closely at that time. It goes without saying that the well-being, health and safety of our visitors, crew, neighbors and everyone else involved is paramount.”

via Brussels Times | Photo via Tomorrowland