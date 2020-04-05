A Russian man has reportedly shot and killed five of his neighbors over a noise dispute during quarantine.





According to TASS Russian News Agency, the 32-year-old suspect took down five of his neighbors with a hunting rifle after an argument erupted over noise at an apartment complex.

The reports say the alleged shooter made a comment to the group of four men and one woman, which escalated into a verbal conflict, before he opened fire. All five victims died at the scene.

The violent act took place Saturday night around 10 pm in Yelatma, just outside of Ryazan in western Russia.

Investigators have launched a case against the alleged shooter for murdering two or more people, with a potential sentence of life in prison under Russian law.

Sources: The Moscow Times, TASS