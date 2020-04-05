Diplo is making the most of social distancing with plenty of live stream sets straight from his living room — but he’s also taking his musicality to the next level by learning an instrument.





Recently, Diplo spoke with Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe to talk about the current coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine. He revealed exactly how he’s been keeping himself busy — live streams, emails, putting finishing touches on the forthcoming Major Lazer album, and learning how to play guitar.

“I have to get the best out of what I’m doing and I’m happy,” Diplo said.

Guitar skills will certainly come in handy with his Thomas Wesley country album on the horizon. Perhaps Diplo’s daily grind will inspire others to learn something new, in music or otherwise.

See more from Diplo, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam during quarantine below.

J Balvin, Diplo, and Nicky Jam at Home | Apple Music

H/T: Up News Info