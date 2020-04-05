If you’re wondering whether Getter will be live streaming anytime soon — that’s a hard no.





“Are you planning on doing any quarantine livestream sets?” one fan posed the question.

EDM Twitter blew up overnight at Getter’s response, calling live stream sets “a cop out.” When asked to explain why, he responded (in a since deleted tweet): “it’s not a show idk feels different and personally i think the performers look so dumb just rockin out solo”

Much of the EDM community would beg to differ, as live streaming has taken over during this time of quarantine. Getter, on the other hand, believes music fans “may as well just listen to Spotify instead.”

With streaming numbers down, he does have a point there. #StreamMoreMusic

no i feel like it’s a cop out. may as well just listen to spotify instead https://t.co/VQkVWJ9t3V — 𝕲𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@GetterOfficial) April 5, 2020

late night twitter enjoy this 🙃 pic.twitter.com/UzlSM0hgOI — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 (@FMUOASL) April 5, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com