BUKU in New Orleans made the decision to delay their March festival until Labor Day weekend nearly a month ago. But, as the worldwide pandemic has continued to become increasingly more serious over the past three weeks, the original decision to postpone is now a decision to cancel.





The world was a different place 3 weeks ago when we were forced to cancel BUKU and made the quick call to reschedule it for Labor Day weekend. […] as the pandemic began to ravage New Orleans, and now as we watch cases surpass a million worldwide, it just doesn’t feel right to plan a music festival for later this year and put everyone involved through more uncertainty.

Therefore, with a heavy heart and after many sleepless nights, we are going to forego efforts to reschedule BUKU 2020 at this time.

What this means for other festivals that have rescheduled to early September is a mystery. Will other festivals follow suit now or later, or will another entity reap the void left by BUKU that weekend? Will we see a peak in COVID-19 and begin to slowly end self-isolation by the end of April or May? There are too many uncertainties to provide a clear road map for the future.

For now, BUKU is offering refunds or the option to transfer your 2020 ticket to 2021. You can read their full statement below.

hey BUKREWE, please read our full statement below. all purchasers, check your email to submit a refund request or transfer to next year. we love all of you. 2021 can’t come soon enough… pic.twitter.com/4RwmY0iAJV — The BUKU Project (@thebukuproject) April 7, 2020

Photo via BUKU Project