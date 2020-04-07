REPORT: Apple’s “Worst-Case Scenerio” Would Mean No iPhone Launch in 2020

There’s much buzz about whether Apple will move forward as planned with its prospected iPhone 12 launch in September 2020.





Taking into consideration the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, experts are weighing out the possible options. Best-case scenario, Apple could drop the latest iPhone over the holiday season. Worst-case scenario, Apple won’t be dropping a new iPhone in 2020 at all, via Business Insider. That would make 2020 the first year since 2007 without a major iPhone launch.

Considering 5G devices including the upcoming iPhone have been in the works for years, with mass production planned for this summer, iPhone 12 is actually at less of a risk of being delayed than other devices that may come after, according to Apple Insider.

Other potential iPhone 12 specs include an updated design, 3D cameras, and OLED screens.

It’s unclear at this point how the coronavirus outbreak will impact 2020 launches and beyond.

Apple iPhone 12

According to @jon_prosser, prototyping for the iPhone 12 is practically finalized. Here’s what we can expect. pic.twitter.com/pqpWCmqLcB — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 6, 2020

Twiter user @choco_bit is back with another leak, this time giving us our first look at the front design of the iPhone 12 Pro. Smaller notch and LiDAR Scanner coming to the iPhone 12 Pro. pic.twitter.com/DKonbe2sMq — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 7, 2020

Leaked image shows off apparent iPhone 12 Pro with triple lens camera and LiDAR Scanner https://t.co/g1NcyoJiDv by @ChanceHMiller pic.twitter.com/J4qXRJET6S — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) April 5, 2020

Sources: Apple Insider, Business Insider | Photo via Apple