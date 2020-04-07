Remember when everyone was saying that artists are going to be putting out and making a lot more music during quarantine? That doesn’t just apply to new music. Rusko just unveiled a private album of 11 seriously chilled out, ’90s-inspired, ambient beats that are perfect for rainy days or solo drives when you just need to get out of the house (which is allowed under self-isolation).





The playlist is originally dated May 2018, making this selection of songs nearly two years old.

“I spend a lot of time making whole different albums just for myself….,” he said on Twitter, “that no one ever hears…”

Downloads are enabled on all tracks. If the embed below doesn’t show up for you (it might not work on mobile), go here to listen.

Photo via Rukes.com