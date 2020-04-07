As it did last week, Tomorrowland went live this morning with United Through Music, bringing four international DJs to the virtual screen for four hours and letting them do what they do best. This morning, Kungs, Nicky Romero, Don Diablo, and Steve Aoki were the special guests.





The stream was presented simultaneously via Tomorrowland’s YouTube and Facebook pages (below). Over 2.9 million people worldwide from 178 different countries tuned in to Tomorrowland’s first ever United Through Music live broadcast last week, and likely did so again this morning.

Following the success of its first edition, Tomorrowland wishes to continue to give fans a wonderful experience at home and will more than likely continue this series weekly until announced otherwise.

Check out all artists from today’s stream below!

United Through Music Join the global connection and be part of United Through Music with Kungs , Nicky Romero, Don Diablo and Steve Aoki, hosted by One World Radio's Adam K Posted by Tomorrowland on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com