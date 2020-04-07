Without a doubt, one of the most-anticipated sets of Digital Mirage this past weekend was G Jones on Sunday. Easily regarded as one of the best experimental producers in dance music, his unique implementation of live visual and audio elements make his live sets unparalleled.





How that was going to translate to a live stream format was unclear, but we needn’t have worried. Even though we weren’t in the room, G Jones still delivered the full experience with a grayscale filter and his own unique brand of visuals behind him. Even better, we were able to hear some set IDs in high quality for the first time and we’re able to listen over and over again. (Listen at 11:05 and 18:36.)

Proximity is in the process of uploading more sets from the festival, including Chet Porter & Dab The Sky. We’ll have to wait and see who gets uploaded next! For now, listen to G Jones below.