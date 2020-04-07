Kaskade has finally dropped his full Redux 004 EP. The latest edition of REDUX is sure to be a hit with Kaskade’s OG fans as the legendary producer/DJ strips back the production and gives us the pure minimal goodness that the series is known for. After first announcing the EP in February and releasing two tracks, “Love Like That” and “Sexy,” fans can now have the full REDUX experience.





The first new track “Find Love” definitely falls more into the lo-fi, ambient territory that “Love Like That” explored. It has a haunting piano melody and droning hi-hats that are perfect for a long walk in isolation. “Feel It” is a super-minimal deep house track that is peak after hours. It’s a track that plays best while just listening to the beat with your eyes closed, preferably at 4 AM.

Each of the four tracks represents the four cities that were supposed to be on the REDUX 004 tour, Miami, Brooklyn, San Diego and Santa Fe. “Sexy” is definitely the Miami track, but outside of that, it’s kind of fun to guess which song goes with which city. Listen to Kaskade’s Redux 004 out now on Arkade and tell us what you think! Check out Kaskade’s REDUX set from CRSSD Fall 2019 and relive those glorious festival days too!