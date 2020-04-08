JUSTICE is throwing a free music production webinar online today!





The JUSTICE-led webinar via Mix with the Masters features both legends behind the project, Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, as they discuss their production approach and philosophy. Plus, they’ll open the floor for questions about workflow, techniques, and more.

Mix with the Masters shares in the post below: “As part of the series of webinars we are currently conducting every day, we are honored to announce an exclusive Q&A session with the Grammy award-winning electronic music duo JUSTICE.”

Mix with the Masters’ JUSTICE edition takes place Wednesday, April 8th at 7 PM GMT. Tune in at 12 PM in LA, 3 PM in NYC, 8 PM in London, 9 PM in Berlin and 10 PM in Moscow.

The exclusive webinar is free for everyone, just sign up for a free MWTM account here before the stream goes live.

Whether you’re a producer, fan, or both — you definitely won’t want to miss this.

Photo via Oh Dag Yo Photography