Axwell Λ Ingrosso’s Iconic Farwell Set from AMF 2018 Is Finally Here [MUST WATCH]

The dance music world has been missing Axwell Λ Ingrosso — and the iconic duo returns today as we reminisce on their farewell set.





Although Axwell Λ Ingrosso won’t be throwing down together over quarantine or anytime soon, AMF is rebroadcasting one of its most requested live sets of all time. Yes, Axwell Λ Ingrosso’s set from AMF Amsterdam 2018 has arrived in full form for your viewing pleasure.

“You asked for it & it’s finally here!” AMF updates in the post below.

“One of the most requested sets from AMF over the years is the brilliant final set by Axwell Λ Sebastian Ingrosso prior to their hiatus. Ravers of the night – get ready for the energy of this iconic duo at AMF 2018! #AMF2020 #WEOWNTHENIGHT”

We have chills from the jump, as Axwell Λ Ingrosso’s electrifying on-stage energy is truly unmatched.

Watch here and relive the magic!

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – AMF 2018

