Earlier today, the Rothbury Village Council voted down proposed postponement dates for Electric Forest given the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second festival (that we know of) whose September dates have not worked out in their favor, BUKU being the first.





Electric Forest has released an official statement following the decision, stating that the council is not able to approve alternate dates for this year. They are continuing to explore all options, and updates will come as soon as possible.

Obviously the teams at Insomniac and Madison House want Forest to happen this year for its 10th anniversary, and they’re going to do everything in their power to see what can be done. But in the face of a global pandemic, there’s a lot that’s not in their control.

See the full statement below.

At this time, the Rothbury Village Council is not able to approve alternate dates for this year. We are exploring all our options, and will provide you with updates as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and support while we work through this news. — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) April 10, 2020

Photo via Electric Forest