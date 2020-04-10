The ‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ Documentary Is Here [WATCH]

Today, we experience the world premiere of Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.





The documentary, two decades in the making, “opens up the vault for the very first time to present the legendary performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the seminal music festival.”

The special is expected to highlight performances from Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

According to Coachella, “The film provides a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and key performances from some of the biggest names in music.”

Coachella 2020, originally set to go down this weekend, April 10 – 12 and next weekend, April 17 – 19 is now rescheduled for October 9 – 11 and 16 – 18.

Watch below!

Coachella: 20 Year in the Desert

Credits

Produced and directed by Chris Perkel

Executive Produced by Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett

A Goldenvoice Production in association with Hamsterdam Productions