Deadmau5 & Steve Duda Returns As BSOD For New 4-Track EP, “No Way, Get Real”

Seven years since the last official BSOD release, Deadmau5 and Steve Duda are back with a full 4-track EP entitled, No Way, Get Real.





True to the duo’s sound, the tracks are simple but creative, combining some of the most lush synths we’ve ever heard with quaint melodies and punchy drums. Check out all the tracks below.