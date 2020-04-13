To this day, Porter Robinson’s seminal classic “Language” continues to provide all the feels. Truly, no matter when it’s dropped in a set or by who, it’s guaranteed to get a massive crowd response and bring up some really emotional memories. This past weekend, the hit turned 8 years old.





A lot has changed for Porter Robinson since this came out — he’s toured the world with Tiesto, released his hit debut album Worlds, created “Shelter” with Madeon and once again toured the world, and now he’s working on his sophomore album, Nurture. But it all started with this one song…

Released as a single after his hit Spitfire EP, “Language” is still that one song we always look forward to in the producer’s sets. It’s hard to imagine that, even after Nurture, he won’t close with this gem.

The song was released April 10, 2012. Listen again below.

H/T We Rave You | Photo via WeAreNightOwls.com