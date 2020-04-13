DJ Hanzel is taking it One Deeper (once again)…





Over quarantine, Dillon Francis has kept busy entertaining the masses through his live stream sets. Whether it’s Gerald throwing down mid-2000s hump day classics, DJ Hanzel taking it deep, a special b2b with Diplo, or a solo set, he keeps things interesting to say the very least.

Here, DJ Hanzel hits us with a brand new remix of Francis’ “You Do You” featuring BabyJake to start us off. He follows it up with music from Kaskade & Kosha Dillz, SIDEPIECE, Walker & Royce ft. VNSSA, Sonny Fodera & Biscits, Noizu, Cloverdale and more.

In just a couple of days, the set has already racked up nearly 70,000 plays.

Take it One Deeper right here…

DJ Hanzel – One Deeper 002

Photo via Rukes.com