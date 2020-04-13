Home

DJ Hanzel is taking it One Deeper (once again)…


Over quarantine, Dillon Francis has kept busy entertaining the masses through his live stream sets. Whether it’s Gerald throwing down mid-2000s hump day classics, DJ Hanzel taking it deep, a special b2b with Diplo, or a solo set, he keeps things interesting to say the very least.

Here, DJ Hanzel hits us with a brand new remix of Francis’ “You Do You” featuring BabyJake to start us off. He follows it up with music from Kaskade & Kosha Dillz, SIDEPIECE, Walker & Royce ft. VNSSASonny Fodera & Biscits, Noizu, Cloverdale and more.

In just a couple of days, the set has already racked up nearly 70,000 plays.

Take it One Deeper right here…

DJ Hanzel – One Deeper 002

 

Photo via Rukes.com