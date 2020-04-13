A live set in a toilet? According to Don Diablo, that’s just what he’s done. In many countries, the “toilet” can be used to refer to the bathroom as a whole, so it’s hard to tell if this is Don’s native Dutch poking through, or if he’s really done a set in his toilet until the stream begins — thankfully, we don’t have to wait long.





The set is live now on Twitch and we’ll shortly see whether this is performer history in the making or some really interesting setting for a set. Either way, we’re interested.

Check it out below and tune in.

Yup. I did it. I recorded a live set in my toilet. Yes. It was tight 😅 airing in less than two hours on https://t.co/x8JYtmFpbM pic.twitter.com/pJ5kELQQI0 — Don Diablo (@DonDiablo) April 13, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com