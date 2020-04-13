Right now, the only thing better than a live stream set is a live stream set with unreleased IDs — and NGHTMRE knows it best!





The producer joined Twitch over the weekend and took his quarantine performance to the next level by dropping not one but four unreleased collaborations. Fans were treated to his high profile collabs with Subtronics x Boogie T, SVDDEN DEATH, Zeds Dead and Big Gigantic.

Unfortunately the full set isn’t available online — but there are plenty of clips to watch here.

In addition, NGHTMRE teased the new music via tweet:

For those who caught the stream, which was your favorite?

We’re going to go with “all of them.”

H/T: Run the Trap | Photo via Rukes.com