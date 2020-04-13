With the coronavirus (COVID-19) stay at home order in effect, there’s no better time to produce music. Ableton Live 10, Logic Pro X and other powerful DAWs are currently offering extended trials and plenty of useful resources… which brings us to Serato Studio.





The company just launched its intuitive beat making software for beginners, DJs, and advanced producers. With Serato Studio, simplicity is key — the info page boasts, “spend less time hitting roadblocks and more time making music.”

The software allows DJs to easily make edits or mashups and utilize their DJ hardware to make beats. The program includes Serato DJ library, Waveforms, a mixing channel, and FX.

Serato Studio, aka the Ultimate Beat Maker, at its most basic level is free to use forever. However, there are options to subscribe or buy outright for upgraded features. See here.

To get started, grab your free download here.