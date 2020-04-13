Right now, many events are banking on the effects of COVID-19 subsiding by fall and postponing their events until September or October. These same events are deciding under their own discretion whether or how to provide refunds to ticket buyers, but Ticketmaster might be making the decision for them.





Quietly, the major ticket service changed its refund policy. According to Digital Music News:

Previously, Ticketmaster’s refund policy stated: “Refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or canceled.”

Now, however, the Live Nation company’s refund policy simply says: “Refunds are available if your event is canceled.”

The service’s webpage makes sure to clearly describe “the difference between cancellations and postponements, in addition to the corresponding policies of each.”

“Please note that given the unprecedented circumstances, event organizers are constantly assessing the situation and making determinations regarding refunds,” it says in part. “If your event is not currently enabled for refunds, check back later, as this status may change.”

In short, as DMN so succinctly puts it, if your event was postponed and is not currently offering refunds, and you need that money back now, you’re screwed.