Many artists and labels are doing their part to keep us all in raving shape through this weird time of no festies, from livestreams to virtual raves and now Europe’s biggest D&B festival is also here to entertain the homebound masses. The festival’s promoters announced the “Stream Rollin’ 4 Charity” series two weeks ago with livestreams of past shows every Thursday and featuring at least three huge sets each time.





They started with 2013’s marquis sets from Wilkinson, Optiv & BTK and Ed Rush & Optical. Last week’s stream was AMC, The Upbeats and Matrix & Futurebound. This week there’s a new twist, as all the sets will be technically “premieres,” meaning these sets have never been released in video form to the public. On the roster for today’s stream, which starts at 6 pm CET (9am PDT and 12pm EDT) are unreleased sets from High Contrast, Black Sun Empire and Original Sin. It’s definitely a new vibe to put up sets that have never been seen before on video; it makes it closer to a real rave when you don’t know what’s coming.

LIR plans to do the same unreleased sets setup for subsequent weeks, with sets from Netsky, Noisia and Camo & Krooked plus many more. With Let It Roll being one of the last holdouts for summer festivals that may still be on, these streams are part of the festival’s #letssavethesummertogether campaign. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and the energy positive as we rock out to these sick sets!

As the title of the streaming series suggests, LIR is also raising money for an awesome charity through this vehicle, a Donio (similar to Kickstarter) campaign which donates specialized medical facemasks to medical professionals on the frontline fighting the virus, so click here during the stream or any time to donate and help.

Be sure to set your reminders for the new stream, up in just a few hours on Let It Roll’s YouTube channel, and in the meantime enjoy the stream from last week below.