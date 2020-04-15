Flux Pavilion is the latest to enter the live stream game with a full week of scheduled content. Beginning earlier this Monday, he began with a FromTheLab stream — a session wherein he goes into the studio and talks about the intricacies of his own tracks — and then an EnterTheLab the next night.





Tonight will be Flux Pavilion ‘In The Jam’ set, whatever that might entail, with another EnterTheLab tomorrow night and another FromTheLab on Friday to wrap things up. It’s unclear if this will be a weekly schedule or just this week, but for now we can appreciate that Flux is doing this for his fans.

Find all the info you need below.

FromTheLab Monday & Friday this week. Streaming your jams Tuesday-Thursday. Catch it all on my @Twitch https://t.co/ScQG0ysGLt pic.twitter.com/TwEdX1ellj — Flux Pavilion (@Fluxpavilion) April 14, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com