A new partnership between Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza founder Yann Pissenem and tech company Sensorium Corporation is bringing the new virtual reality concept festival Sensorium Galaxy to life.





Bringing in 10 still-unannounced “leading electronic” artists into the fold, the event promises to deliver “a world-class 3D virtual reality nightlife experience via live streams and more,” says Mixmag.

Of his involvement, Pissenem, CEO of entertainment company The Night League, said: “I’ve always enjoyed being deeply involved in new developments and the Ibiza club scene, where much of my energy has been channeled over the years, is now at the global forefront of electronic music and clubbing. So to have the opportunity to fuse this world with Sensorium Galaxy to create the new world of social virtual reality is electrifying.”

Sensorium Galaxy will drop fans right into the story of the Sensorium spaceship and its crew, “launched into space on a nine-month journey.” The spaceship will deliver the first ever virtual crew into the Sensorium Galaxy star systems. The first planet they will reach, open to exploration, is the Planet of Music created in partnership with Pissenem.

No date was given for the experience, so expect more updates soon. Watch the tech demo for the VR system from E3 2019 below and go here for more information