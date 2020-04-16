Bassnectar has promised a secret album, mixtapes & full sets on the way during quarantine, and it appears we’re finally getting something soon.





been neck deep in labs, daydreaming and fine tuning The Lockdown Mixtape: INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE ….this thing is BANG. ING. nice & deep and comin to you soon

Like any Bassnectar set, we’re sure to hear some new music, some fresh edits, and lots of tracks we already know and love.

Keep an eye out for for more info as he announces it!

