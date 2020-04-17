Shambhala Music Festival, Canada’s premier and longest-running electronic music festival, joins forces with Westwood Recordings and Your EDM to present a stacked roster of DJs to celebrate 420. And all of it, for a good cause.





Fans can tune in at 3pm PDT on Monday, April 20, on Twitch and Your EDM’s Facebook to catch this epic collaboration, featuring several heavy-hitting Shambhala favourites. Donations will be collected for Food Banks Canada who continue to keep Canadian families fed.

From the funky depths of the Canadian West Coast scene, Shambhala resident Stickybuds will be taking us into 420 with unique blends of funk, reggae, drum n’ bass and broken beats. With over 6 million SoundCloud hits, global turntablist and funkmaster A.Skillz is also sure to bring the good vibes, alongside “Track of the Month” winners SkiiTour, who will be dishing up those fun-loving hits that have seen them collaborate with the likes of Marten Hørger and more.

The 420 streaming event will also feature Canadian DJ and Juno-nominated record producer Skratch Bastid, who will be delivering hip hop, funk, disco, club, rock and just about anything that makes people dance. The roster also includes Billboard Dance Club Chart-toppers The Funk Hunters who will be dropping old school funk, soul, hip-hop and all things in-between. Funk, blues, soul and bass producer Defunk is sure to keep the energy high, while Mat the Alien will be dropping those old school hip hop, funk and dancehall reggae beats we all know and love.

“Our mantra over the last few weeks of uncertainty has been ‘Music Is Not Cancelled.’ We know our fans and artists are hurting right now and faced with incredible challenges – so we’re honoured to be able to help bring our community back together at a time when so many are feeling isolated. Inviting Shambhala and YourEDM to collaborate on this project with us has been key in re-building that community. The festival is loved and respected around the world and we’re excited to be able to bring some of that Shambhalove into the homes of music and festival lovers around the world.” – Nick Middleton