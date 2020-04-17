The Chainsmokers have stepped up during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating 10,000 N95 masks to Weill Cornell Medicine and its healthcare workers in NYC.





Although the duo has been laying relatively low, their good deed has not gone unnoticed. Weill Cornell Medicine took to social media to share the news, also applauding the city’s healthcare heroes, the NYPD and the Diocese of Brooklyn Emergency Taskforce for all their hard work.

See the post here…

The Chainsmokers are currently taking a break from social media. Previously, the duo shared:

We are going to be taking some time to create our next chapter in music. We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs. We hope you miss us, we will miss you! We’ll be around (in real life) if you know where to find us. Don’t be shy and say hello if you see us. If not, we will be back soon (ish), but other than that next time you see our faces on here, will be when TCS4 is ready… time for album mode.

With social distancing in full effect, there’s no better time to be staying in and working on music. We can’t wait to hear what The Chainsmokers have in store.

Photo via Rukes.com