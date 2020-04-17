Though we knew it was coming, perhaps one of the most tragic festival cancellation announcements this year is Tomorrowland. EDC and Coachella have been postponed (for now, at least) so the fact we aren’t able to celebrate in April and May hurts just a bit less. But two weekends of bliss in Belgium have been unceremoniously snatched from our hearts by an indiscriminate virus.





In the wake of the announcement, Tomorrowland has released a 60-page newsletter that includes updates, interviews, “daily wisdom,” an interview with virologist Marc van Ranst, and important ticket information for 2021.

“We’d like to inform you that all tickets purchased for Tomorrowland 2020 will be transferred to Tomorrowland 2021 according to the dates indicated below.”

So far, the festival has not made any mention of refunds and, like so many other events that have cancelled this year, that is making many fans angry.

There’s sure to be some sort of statement regarding refunds specifically in the coming days or weeks, so be sure to stay tuned to the festival’s socials to be notified.

For now, you can read the full newsletter here.





Photo (c)tomorrowland