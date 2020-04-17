Beatport‘s ReConnect is going live tonight via Twitch!





The second installment of the online music marathon goes down this weekend for 36 hours straight. The talent is top notch, featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Jack Back (David Guetta), Deborah De Luca, Boys Noize, Anna Lunoe, Jauz and many more. Claude VonStroke, Elohim, Maceo Plex, Sofi Tukker, the list goes on.

Beatport’s first-ever ReConnect live stream raised well over its goal of $150,000 in donations. There were over 11 million views in over 150 countries with 6,500 donors — and this one has potential to be even bigger.

ReConnect begins this afternoon, Friday April 17th at 12 PM PST for us in the States and Saturday, 8 PM BST/3 PM EST around the world. See the updated schedule below.

Also, visit beatport. com, associationforelectronicmusic. org for more info and donate here.

