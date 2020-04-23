Beatport is joining with Loopcloud, Plugin Boutique, LANDR, iZotope, and Roland Cloud to identify groundbreaking new artists, and give away over $100,000 in prizes and a Beatport release to 50 winning producers.





Producers will have until Monday, May 11, 2020, to create a wholly original piece of music to enter into the competition. Winners will be awarded highly-prized software and subscriptions, totaling over $100,000 in value from these great partners. In addition, every winner’s track will be released and exclusively promoted to the Beatport community, giving unprecedented focus and attention to each of the 50 winning entries.

In order to augment and enhance the producer’s toolkit for the Beatport Producer Challenge, each entrant will get a one month free trial of Loopcloud, giving them a choice of 4 unique sample packs, 300 credits to spend, and full Loopcloud functionality.

Additionally, all producers entering the competition will have access to a free trial of LANDR’s incredible mastering and distribution platform so they can master their completed track for free before uploading it for consideration in the Challenge.

Likewise, all entrants will have access to a 30-day free trial of Roland Cloud, complete with Techno Patches and Patterns for the JUNO-106, JUPITER-8, SH-101, TB-303, TR-808, and TR-909.

Beatport’s curation team will choose 50 winners total for the most popular ten genres: Techno, Tech House, House, Melodic House & Techno, Deep House, Drum & Bass, Minimal / Deep Tech, Trance, Dance / Future / Bass House, Afro House.

The 50 winners will receive:

One year of Beatport LINK PRO+ and $50 in credits on Beatport .com

LINK PRO+ and $50 in credits on .com One year of Loopcloud Studio

Plugin Boutique Scaler Music Theory Tool

An iZotope Beatport Bundle with an Iris 2 Sample-Based Synthesizer, DDLY Dynamic Delay, Mobius Filter, and Elements Suite

Bundle with an Iris 2 Sample-Based Synthesizer, DDLY Dynamic Delay, Mobius Filter, and Elements Suite One year of LANDR Pro and Lethal Synth plugin; and a One Year Roland Cloud Membership.

Speaking about the Challenge, Robb McDaniels, CEO of Beatport said, “Since beginning our strategic partnership with Loopmasters in 2019, we have wanted to harness the full power of our respective audiences to give producers around the world access to a unique opportunity to exhibit their skills. Combining the power of Loopcloud and Beatport’s industry-leading curation, along with other great companies in our industry such as LANDR, iZotope, and Roland Cloud, we are able to give producers the platform they need to showcase their talents”

Matt Pelling, the founder of Loopmasters also stated, “We are proud to be involved in this initiative which brings us all closer in difficult times, and shines a light on those with exceptional talent to the wider music community.”

Pascal Pilon, the founder and CEO of LANDR added: “We’re proud to be supporting our community through this initiative and to be working with our peers. Now is the time to come together and as musicians ourselves, we know how important it is to stay connected.”

The Beatport Producer Challenge begins today. Find out more here.