We’re going back in time this weekend with Insomniac’s one-off, glorious Middlelands Virtual Rave-A-Thon!





Though it only lasted one year, the festival set on a real-life Renaissance Fairground remains a favorite among tens of thousands of ravers. It was previously confirmed for a 2021 return, but its status is now dubious as Insomniac is forced to focus on its existing brands due to the effects of COVID-19 this year.

Thankfully, the festival is going digital on Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon series, in its sixth week. This Friday and Saturday, during new, extended hours, catch sets from Chromeo, Krewella, Modestep, TOKiMONSTA, GG Magree, Blackgummy, Audien, Breathe Carolina, and more.

Tune in Friday and Saturday at the new time, 4pm-10pm PST, to catch it all live!

Photo via Jake West for Insomniac