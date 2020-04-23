It took longer than most, but EDC Las Vegas was finally officially postponed as of the beginning of this month, now taking place in October at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Still, with Insomniac’s continuing Virtual Rave-A-Thon series now five weeks deep, there’s a perfect place for it to enter the virtual space.





EDC Las Vegas has officially revealed a virtual festival for the event for the festival’s original dates, May 15-17. This is the first time that a virtual rave-a-thon event will span three days.

But there are a couple things to consider: Insomniac has been re-airing past EDC performances on its Insomniac Rewind Live Stream in between weekends, spanning years and years of content. Also, most of the DJs who live in LA have already played one or more virtual rave-a-thon events — even the Middlelands stream coming up this weekend has a couple repeats on the lineup.

So to those points, how will Insomniac take their most cherished event brand and take it to the next level with fresh talent? Will they invite DJs to stream from their homes? That will likely take away from the careful branding they’ve been implementing. All these questions will likely be answered in due time. For now, save the dates.

Save the Dates…EDC has entered the Virtual Space! 🌼🎡⚡️ https://t.co/TYLQSv3iVk pic.twitter.com/zZejzslqZY — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) April 23, 2020

Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events