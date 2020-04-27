Are you a DJ? Live in Michigan? You’re in luck — Eminem is giving back to his home state with the “Love Your DJ” competition. Michigan DJs are being given the chance to submit their best custom mixes for the opportunity to get their mix played on air on Eminem’s radio station Shade45 on SiriusXM.





The contest went live on April 24 and the first 500 entrants all receive a $313 cash payment (Detroit’s area code), totaling over $150,000.

Of the first 500 entrants, 15 grand prize winners will be selected by a panel of judges from Shady Records to receive a chance for their mix to air on Shade45 as a part of the Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover beginning May 2. Mixes will be judged on sound quality, originality, and texture of the entry, as it fits within the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM. Rules, eligibility and submission guidelines HERE.

The competition ends Wednesday, April 29 at Noon ET and submissions are still being accepted. Go here to enter.

Hometown DJ’s! @shade45 and me linked up for #LoveYourDJ – first 500 get $313. Top 15 to get aired on Shade 45. #stimuluscheck #detroit Hit the link for info – https://t.co/O9tHEFUTqk pic.twitter.com/H2noKVBHYD — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 24, 2020

H/T EDM.com | Photo by EJ Hersom