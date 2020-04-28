Odesza and Golden Features announced two days ago the creation of a new collaborative project called BRONSON. Today, the first two singles from the project’s forthcoming album, BRONSON, due out July 17, are released.





“HEART ATTACK” is a sultry, downtempo track accompanied by vocals from lau.ra of UK experimental rock band Ultraísta. “VAULTS” is a bit of a darker track, with rolling synths and drums and a heavier tone.

On “HEART ATTACK,” BRONSON reflects that it “was the first vocal track we worked on for the record. It was one of those ideas that came together really quickly and felt very natural while writing with lau.ra. Ultimately, it was a confluence between the two distinctive sounds of ODESZA and Golden Features. It served as a turning point in the writing process of the album and an inspiration for the other vocal tracks to come.”

BRONSON observes, “[VAULTS] was one of the earlier instrumentals we completed and it acted as a cornerstone to the overall sound design and aesthetic of the album. The track really proved a departure from each artist’s own respective styles and set a definitive change in direction for the BRONSON project. We knew we had something special here and it served as a guiding light for the rest of the record.”

The album is out July 17 and is available now to pre-order and pre-save digitally and pre-order the physical LP at

the official BRONSON store. Listen to “HEART ATTACK / VAULTS” below.

BRONSON LP Track List

1. FOUNDATION

2. HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra)

3. BLINE

4. KNOW ME (feat. Gallant)

5. VAULTS

6. TENSE

7. CALL OUT

8. CONTACT

9. BLACKOUT

10. DAWN (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)