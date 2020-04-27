The future of Lightning in a Bottle is uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but supporters of the music festival are doing everything in their power to save it.





Upon its cancellation, LIB stated: “Beyond losing the Memorial Day date for LIB 2020, we are unfortunately not able to provide further details on LIB’s future status at this time. The situation remains fluid and we are working through various scenarios to determine our options.”

LIB started back in 1999 as a modest birthday party celebration in the Los Padres Forest and years later, in 2004, it music f into a larger gathering. In following years, stages appeared, Do LaB stepped in, art and sustainability emerged, and the experience has only continued to grow from here. But an experience as special as this one is also fragile.

The new GoFundMe page reads: “Sincerest gratitude to all of you our beloved supporters, donors, LIB and Do LaB family crew who have contributed and to all those sharing the post. Please continue to spread the word, looking forward to seeing you all on the other side of it all.”

So far, the initiative has raised $29,967 of its $250,000 goal.

Watch below and donate here.

Lightning in a Bottle

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography