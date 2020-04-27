Forbes recently and finally declared Kanye West a “billionaire” after his repeated requests, but is it enough?





After being provided with an “authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.,” Forbes was able to give West the title he so desired. However, his estimated net worth of $1.3 billion left him less than satisfied.

He reportedly texted the publication to clarify: “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

The synopsis of the original article, titled Kanye West Is Now Officially A Billionaire—And He Really Wants The World To Know, reads: “After months of requests, the hip-hop superstar shared financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire — and his fixation on outside validation.”

At one point, West suggested he change his legal name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.

Source: CNN | Photo: Kayla Reefer