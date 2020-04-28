The Tomorrowland Top 1000 is back!





Fans around the world will vote on their favorite Tomorrowland anthems to be played out on One World Radio. In the process, participants will create the world’s biggest playlist, revealing epic Tomorrowland moments along the way.

Last year, Swedish House Mafia‘s dance anthem “One” was voted the biggest track in Tomorrowland history. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s “Mammoth” came in at number two and Avicii‘s beloved track “Levels” at number three.

Here’s how it works… Vote for your top 3 favorite Tomorrowland Anthems and contribute to the most iconic playlist ever. If you don’t see your top choices, add to the list.

VOTE HERE!

Photo via Tomorrowland