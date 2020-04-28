GRiZ and Wreckno are changing the game with their brand new queer anthem collaboration — and you need to hear it now!





On Sunday night, GRiZ threw down an incredible live set via Room Service online festival, debuting 8 fresh new songs and IDs in the process. Plus, all original video content and all original music — starting with this empowering ID.

The first song on my @roomservicefest livestream tomorrow is a brand new queer anthem banger ft someone awesome and I can’t wait to blow ur speakers w it 🌈 💥 — GRiZ (@Griz) April 25, 2020

His decision to open with this “Hot Boy” anthem made his mission apparent. The song itself is absolutely banging, but what it stands for makes it sound even better!

Mission: give kids struggling w their sexuality songs to feel like being queer is cool — GRiZ (@Griz) April 25, 2020

GRiZ went on to play an electro funk-fueled set full of originals, edits and IDs during his Room Service live stream. Listen to the full performance and check out the tracklist here.

But, that Wreckno feature though — we’re hoping this collab drops in time for LGBTQ Pride Month this June. Watch below and show them some love!

GRiZ – ID feat. Wreckno

So yeah @griz and I made a track and it is FUCKING FIIIIIIYAAAAAA!!!! pic.twitter.com/zmk2cugCcU — WRECKNO (@wreckno) April 27, 2020

Photography by Jason Siegel