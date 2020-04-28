The majority of the world is waiting for a vaccine to COVID-19 to be found before even thinking about returning to live events and large gatherings, but what if there was a way to enjoy concerts and events now without worrying about spreading a disease?





Production Club, the company behind the stage designs for Skrillex, Zedd, The Chainsmokers, and more, has come out with a concept for a new air tight suit called the Micrashell that is designed for fashion and functionality.

Micrashell is a virus-shielded, easy to control, fun to wear, disinfectable, fast to deploy personal protective equipment (PPE) that allows socializing without distancing.

The futuristic suit comes packed with all sorts of neat features, including speakers, customizable LED strips, a camera, sub resonators on the back, an N95 particulate filter and suction system, and more. It even comes with a supply system so you can drink and vape without ever having to expose yourself to outside elements.





While Micrashell is still patent pending, it’s a very real concept that Production Club is currently working on, and will hopefully be available soon. You can check out full specs and more images here.