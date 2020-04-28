Facebook is stepping up the ways in which artists, creators and businesses connect with their audience during quarantine — and friends, too.





Facebook Live updates are rolling out, including Live With so you can add another person to your live video, the ability to mark Facebook events as online only, and the option to charge access to Facebook Live events. In addition, users can now add the donate button to live videos wherever nonprofit fundraisers are available.

Facebook is certainly drawing inspiration from Twitch with its Stars system, similar to how Bits work. Also, from Zoom with its brand new Messenger Rooms that allow friends to video chat seamlessly.

There are other fun options including the ability to stream games with the new Facebook Gaming app via Google Play.

See the full press release here.

H/T: The Verge