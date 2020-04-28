To support artists during this difficult time, Bandcamp has waived its share of revenue on two separate occasions, generating millions worth of earnings.





Now, the music streaming/purchasing platform has put a schedule in place as the effort continues. Bandcamp will waive its fees on the first Friday of each month for the next few months as part of its COVID-19 relief plan.

On these dates, 100% of money earned will go directly to the artists — May 1st, June 5th, and July 3rd.

Bandcamp CEO and co-founder Ethan Diamond said in a statement:

With such a major revenue stream drying up almost entirely, finding ways to continue supporting artists in the coming months is an urgent priority for anyone who cares about music and the artists who create it.

It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.

Bandcamp’s mission is to create the best possible service for artists and labels to share and earn money from their music, and for fans to discover and enjoy it — and that has not changed throughout quarantine.

To keep supporting musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are waiving our revenue share on all sales this Friday, May 1, from midnight to midnight PDT. Let’s come together as a community to put money directly into artists' pockets: https://t.co/hPhgm7WBR4 pic.twitter.com/DG6KYI2IN5 — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) April 27, 2020

H/T: Consequence of Sound