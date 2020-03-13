Lightning in a Bottle, to be held on Memorial Day Weekend, has just announced that it has been cancelled.





With one of the best curated lineups of the year so far, this one hurts particularly as Do LaB is a primarily family-run business and has been putting on this festival without much outside help for years. As the official statement makes abundantly clear, “Beyond losing the Memorial Day date for LIB 2020, we are unfortunately not able to provide further details on LIB’s future status at this time. The situation remains fluid and we are working through various scenarios to determine our options.”

The hope is that it will be postponed until later this year — but with so many festivals already taking up real estate and bookings now in August and September, the amount of available options are dwindling.

No details on refunds are given in the announcement — any and all inquiries can be directed to [email protected] Please remain patient as they will no doubt be inundated with questions and concerns.

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography