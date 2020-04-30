Martin Garrix has done a couple live sets from now from quarantine, but it looks like he’s just finished taping his most adventurous one yet: from the back of a boat.





He won’t be the first to do it — Oliver Heldens DJ’d on the back of a boat in Amsterdam for his Room Service Festival set last weekend, but he was relatively alone while doing so. In the promo for Garrix below, it seems like he’s being trailed by a hoard of other boats, seemingly comprised of his own team, extra film crew, and even some fans by the looks of it.

All we know is this is “coming soon” so we’ll have to wait and see when we get to experience this in full. For now, check out the teaser below!

Photo via Rukes.com